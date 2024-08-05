Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 872,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,833. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $226,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,012.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $226,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,012.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,182 shares of company stock worth $1,920,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 365,809 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after buying an additional 1,512,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,597 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

