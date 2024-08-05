Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARCC. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

ARCC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,602,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,644. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $86,227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,166 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4,876.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 574,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 563,423 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2,057.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 526,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 501,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Ares Capital by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 820,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 484,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

