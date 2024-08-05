Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Trading Down 10.6%

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.30 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.30 ($0.40). 352,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 498,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.45).

Argentex Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.87 million, a P/E ratio of 437.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argentex Group

In other news, insider Henry Beckwith acquired 5,347,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £2,406,479.40 ($3,095,548.49). Company insiders own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Argentex Group

Argentex Group PLC provides bespoke currency risk management and payment solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers spot and forward contracts, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities primarily through traditional voice broking and online alternative banking services.

