ARQ (ARQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect ARQ to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). ARQ had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ARQ to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARQ Price Performance

Shares of ARQ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 92,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,974. ARQ has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.14 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.28.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

