Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Decreased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Insider Activity

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.97. 204,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.99. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $135.31.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

