Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of ASPN opened at $18.88 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASPN. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,776,944 shares of company stock valued at $90,299,843. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

