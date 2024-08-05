Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark lowered their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

TSE PKI opened at C$36.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.55. Parkland has a one year low of C$35.00 and a one year high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

