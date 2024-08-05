Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,903. The firm has a market cap of $276.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Insider Activity

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce Polsky sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $61,228.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,964.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.