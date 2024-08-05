Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $91,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BATRK. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 568.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $44.15.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765 in the last three months. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

