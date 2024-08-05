Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AY. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.59%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

