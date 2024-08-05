Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.04

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 1677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAT. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter worth about $35,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,236 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth about $23,181,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after buying an additional 1,057,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

See Also

