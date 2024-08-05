Atria Investments Inc Acquires 490 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.4 %

AVB opened at $210.02 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $218.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.29.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

