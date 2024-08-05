Atria Investments Inc Cuts Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $75.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFBS. Hovde Group upped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFBS

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.