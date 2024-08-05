Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,069 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

