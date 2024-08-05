Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in AMETEK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in AMETEK by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 26,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $152.74 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.65.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

