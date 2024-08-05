Atria Investments Inc Has $1.45 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $85.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.