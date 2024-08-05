Atria Investments Inc Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF opened at $49.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNF. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

