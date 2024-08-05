Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in APA were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of APA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 626,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,983,000 after acquiring an additional 88,061 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

