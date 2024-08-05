Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,487.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $96.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.69. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $96.73.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

