Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GDIV stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $15.04.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This is an increase from Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

