Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSP stock opened at $61.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $67.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.