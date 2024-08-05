Atria Investments Inc Lowers Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.35.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

