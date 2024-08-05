Atria Investments Inc Lowers Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $97,083,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,769,000. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:PNR opened at $83.58 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.
Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.
