Atria Investments Inc Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 156,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of CVE opened at $17.30 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

