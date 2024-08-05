Atria Investments Inc Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $122.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $121.13. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.