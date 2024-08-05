Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,291 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,738 shares of company stock worth $10,916,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $82.30 on Monday. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $83.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.27.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

