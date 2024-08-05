Atria Investments Inc Sells 5,689 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,237,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,029,000 after buying an additional 721,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,536 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 665,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10,168.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 549,277 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $74.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

