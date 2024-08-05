Atria Investments Inc Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,622,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J opened at $142.24 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

