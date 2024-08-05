Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Compass Diversified stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.27%.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Diversified

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,604,056.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,791,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,359,662.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass Diversified

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

