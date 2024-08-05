Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.38. Aurora Cannabis had a net margin of 151.71% and a negative return on equity of 137.28%. The firm had revenue of C$67.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.30 million.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

TSE:ACB opened at C$8.22 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$15.50. The company has a market cap of C$448.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on ACB

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.