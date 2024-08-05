Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.25) per share for the quarter.
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.38. Aurora Cannabis had a net margin of 151.71% and a negative return on equity of 137.28%. The firm had revenue of C$67.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.30 million.
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
TSE:ACB opened at C$8.22 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$15.50. The company has a market cap of C$448.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
