AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $170.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.00 and a 200-day moving average of $159.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $197.18.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,265 shares of company stock worth $32,066,359. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

