Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.
RNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNA
Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences
Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,654,000 after buying an additional 3,315,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,730 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after acquiring an additional 827,647 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $15,467,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,429,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,592,000 after purchasing an additional 516,446 shares during the last quarter.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ RNA opened at $41.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.90.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avidity Biosciences
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.