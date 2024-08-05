Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

RNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $225,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $225,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,649.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 482,478 shares of company stock worth $16,993,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,654,000 after buying an additional 3,315,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,730 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after acquiring an additional 827,647 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $15,467,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,429,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,592,000 after purchasing an additional 516,446 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNA opened at $41.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

