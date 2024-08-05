Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s current price.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

AXTA traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,825. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

