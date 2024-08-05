AXT’s (AXTI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 123,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,920. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AXT will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 779,548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AXT by 866.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 230,013 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in AXT by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 612,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 161,893 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 465,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 149,048 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

