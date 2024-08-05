Aya Gold & Silver Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$6.85 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AYA. Desjardins increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.46.

TSE:AYA opened at C$14.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,427.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.78. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$16.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total transaction of C$78,664.48. In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total transaction of C$78,664.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,113 shares of company stock valued at $399,686. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

