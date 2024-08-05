B. Riley Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $303.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $286.00 to $303.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.91.

Quanta Services Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of PWR traded down $10.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.26. 179,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

