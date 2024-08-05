B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of HCC stock opened at $62.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $6,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

