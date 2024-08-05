B. Riley Comments on Champion Iron Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CIA. Desjardins set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Champion Iron Trading Down 5.0 %

TSE:CIA opened at C$5.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$4.57 and a 12 month high of C$7.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.04. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of C$332.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.30 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

