B. Riley Comments on The Lion Electric Company’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million.
Lion Electric stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 14.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lion Electric by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
