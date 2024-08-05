B. Riley Comments on The Lion Electric Company’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million.

LEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital lowered Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Lion Electric stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 14.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lion Electric by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

