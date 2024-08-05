B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. JMP Securities cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $59.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95. Etsy has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23,542.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Etsy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,861,000 after buying an additional 221,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,068,000 after buying an additional 30,561 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.