B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Thryv in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on THRY

Thryv Price Performance

Thryv stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14. Thryv has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thryv

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,969.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thryv

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.