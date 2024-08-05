B. Riley Trims Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Target Price to $37.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BZH. StockNews.com raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

BZH stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

