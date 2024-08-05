Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2,341.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.92. 139,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,319. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.