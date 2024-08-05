Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
