Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLDP

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.