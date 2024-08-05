Bank of America Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $260.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.15.

LH stock traded down $7.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.60. The company had a trading volume of 252,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,140. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $238.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 26.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 928,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,908,000 after purchasing an additional 196,119 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

