Barclays Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $235.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.58.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $8.38 on Friday, hitting $159.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,158,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,131,547. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.92.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,108,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,432,813. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

