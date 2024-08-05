Barclays Cuts TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target to $18.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIMB stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.92. 79,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. TIM has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TIM will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

TIM Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,818,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of TIM by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 325,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 193,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,700,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 182,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 90,562 shares in the last quarter.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

