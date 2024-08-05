Barclays Raises The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $405.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $393.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $334.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.80 and its 200 day moving average is $339.17.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

