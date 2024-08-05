Barings BDC (BBDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Barings BDC to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. Barings BDC has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $10.27.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 84.55%.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael Freno bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

