Barrick Gold (ABX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

ABX stock opened at C$24.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.56. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$18.65 and a 52 week high of C$26.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.18.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

